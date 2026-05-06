Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2d

We live in an irrational and evil time.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2d

One part of the answer to your question is: Transgender kids are a cool status symbol for boxwine progressive moms.

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