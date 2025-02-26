My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by more than 284 Substack authors.

Why is the release of the FBI’s Jeffrey Epstein “client” list taking so long? After all, President Trump has already ordered them to be released to the public and newly installed Attorney General Pam Bondi has stated publicly (on Feb 21st, 2025) that they’re just “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

The delay might have something to do with not only Jeffrey Epstein’s clients — but also with Epstein’s boss or bosses.

But we should start at the beginning, since you might not know all the relevant details. That’s really no surprise because the corporate media has inundated us with headlines about the “mystery” of their activities. We’ve been told countless times that Epstein’s ultimate secrets died with him — and that the public will “never know” what was “really going on.” You’ve been groomed, essentially, to believe that figuring out Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is akin to unraveling the secrets of King Tut’s tomb or discovering the lost city of Atlantis.

If you’ve fallen for this misdirection, don’t despair.

The truth has always been hiding in plain sight. There’s actually no mystery. It’s not very hard to figure out. It’s just the case that our corrupt elites in government and media are very interested in obscuring the truth. Allow me to explain it with four clues that still “stick out” through all the smoke and mirrors.

Clue #1

Let’s start with the most obvious clue. In the midst of a global manhunt for Ghislaine Maxwell in 2019, a picture surfaced of the socialite sitting at a burger joint in Los Angeles reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives. Does that sound like the kind of “light” reading that a globe-trotting British socialite normally indulges in? Why would Ghislaine Maxwell show her face in public when she knew that an international manhunt was underway to locate her — and that she was evading that search?

Do you think that perhaps the picture was staged — and that Ghislaine Maxwell was trying to send a signal to the American authorities by circulating this photograph in the press?

Because that’s exactly what she did.