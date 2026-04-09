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Here’s the 12th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

While headlines focus on diplomacy, the United States is carrying out a major military buildup across the Middle East. Over 50,000 American troops are now stationed within U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)’s area of responsibility — and that number is rising. This isn’t just a symbolic presence — it’s a war-ready posture.

Behind the scenes, the Pentagon is relocating thousands of Marines from San Diego into the region. Such a deployment is not spontaneous. It demonstrates planning, logistics, and purpose. Amphibious units, expeditionary forces, and rapid-response contingents are being positioned for situations that extend well beyond deterrence. When Marines move in large numbers like this, it indicates preparation for escalation, not de-escalation.

This matters because force posture reveals the truth in a way diplomacy often does not. Governments can talk peace while getting ready for war. And right now, the United States is clearly preparing.