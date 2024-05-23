The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 252 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off for 1 year

With President Trump leading in the polls, it’s time to prepare for all the Election Day parties with limited edition Trump 2024 cigars.

Right now, you can get 10% off a box of these limited edition cigars by using this coupon code at checkout: emerald2024

You might even consider buying two or three boxes — just in case Election Day becomes Election Month like in 2020.

These “Trump 2024” Cigars are handmade by Vallorani Cigars, and are some of the best Old World cigars ever to reach the U.S. market. Since 1996, Vallorani Cigars has recruited the finest Cuban rollers to Miami and they have brought with them the old techniques and qualities of hand-rolled Cuban cigars used in Cuba before the Revolution in 1959.

If you love President Trump and premium cigars, secure your box of these limited-edition Trump 2024 cigars while supplies last.

And again, you can save 10% at checkout with this coupon code: emerald2024

Support My Substack Sponsors!

My friends at City Bonfires make the best little mini-bonfire right here in the USA with non-toxic materials. Use coupon code: EMERALD during checkout for the discount. Here’s the link: https://citybonfires.com/discount/Emerald

My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.

The demand for Ozempic (also known as “semaglutide”) is off-the-charts, and so this brand name weight loss medication is extremely expensive. It can cost $15,000 per year. My friends at Remote Health Solutions (rhsusa.com) are now offering semaglutide for much less.

If you got vaccinated with the mRNA gene therapies, then you programmed your immune system to produce spike proteins. The problem is that spike proteins are toxic — so you want to degrade those spike proteins in your body.

The Wellness Company has formulated a supplement that contains nattokinase and it’s called: Spike Support. Use coupon code EMERALD at checkout for the discount.