Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

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AlahnaPundit's avatar
AlahnaPundit
1d

Summary is well-done; thank you. Another major question, IMO, is what percentage of timely lawsuits challenging election procedures were dismissed for "lack of standing" (including the infamous SCOTUS Texas v Pennsylvania; and another instance in Pennsylvania where a trial court ruled the state's voting procedures illegal, but was reversed on appeal [Kelly v Pennsylvania, Commonwealth Court])? And what (tiny) percentage of those dismissals were legitimate? And why were many lawyers who filed those suits persecuted (either actually prosecuted, or had their law licenses challenged - and even revoked)?

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
1d

I sent this article to Erick Erickson, a conservative blogger and radio host who appears to refuse to even consider any charges of fraud in 2020, "the most secure election in America's history".

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