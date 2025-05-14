It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

I've teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We're talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel.

PROJECT SENTINEL is staffed by former DoD and Intelligence Community operators and analysts who understand the history and tactics of the International Communist Movement, Maoist political warfare operations, color revolutions, ideological subversion, and other tactics of our enemy — as well as leading political philosophers on the American founding and constitutional scholars.

PROJECT SENTINEL is the synthesis of the professional concerns and conclusions of a diverse team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on American founding principles, government and politics, military and constitutional law, state craft, spy craft, military affairs, strategies, tactics and vulnerabilities, Information Operations (IO) in realms of political warfare, ideological subversion, espionage, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, communist strategies and tactics, Active Measures in military and intelligence operations, Hybrid/Fifth Generation/Unrestricted Warfare, cyber warfare, law enforcement, science, technology, critical infrastructure protection, and post-failure consequence management.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a new EO called Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel — but it’s only a Band-Aid, not a remedy.

As we wrote in Sentinel #25 (Trump Now Faces an Active Insurrection), the US Government is basically a hotbed of Marxist traitors pretending to protect the Constitution. That means our government is penetrated with thousands of myrmidons in key positions, ready to violate their oath of office to prevent the American people from reclaiming the republic.

A recent example is DOD Branch Chief Nicholas Turza, who was captured in a video by O’Keefe Media Group calling President Trump “illegitimate” and vowing to “resist him and everything he does.” It sounds like Turza needs to be investigated for 18 USC 2384 Seditious Conspiracy.