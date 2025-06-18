Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willie Rodriguez's avatar
Willie Rodriguez
1d

Count me in on the Tucker Carlson Candace Owen’s team. I believe going to war with Iran is a mistake. If they have nukes then they will use it if they don’t have nukes it’s regime change anyway. This thing could destroy our country by handing it over to the democrats. If it’s an Iraq type 💩 show MAGA gets the blame.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
1d

👍🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emerald Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture