Forget about the Israel-Iran war. There’s an uglier conflict on the horizon.

Let’s just say that Dave Rubin attacked Tucker Carlson after Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene defended him because President Trump called Tucker “kooky” in a Truth Social post and Mark Levin called Tucker “Chatsworth Qatarlson” after Tucker called Levin a “warmonger.”

That's more shots than Iran has fired in the last few days!

Basically, it looks like everybody is shooting everybody in MAGA world from a distance — but two sides have finally formed up.

Team MAGA: Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, MTG, Alex Jones.

Team Neocon: Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Dave Rubin, Sean Hannity, Lindsey Graham, and most of the Fox News people.

I don’t know why all the “conservative” homosexuals have lined up with the neo-conservatives in terms of foreign policy preferences but their alignment is real.

How did this war start — you ask?

Well, the neocons were loudly complaining that Tucker Carlson — who’s probably got more than $100 million in trust fund money — was (allegedly) “on the payroll” for the Islamic nation of Qatar.

So Carlson fired the first ICBMs in the following tweet.

A second front in the war opened up yesterday when multiple people associated with Team Neo-Con claimed that a staffer on VP J.D. Vance's team was leaking.

Here’s the kicker: the attack is widely seen as a shot at Tucker's son Buckley — who's a member of VP Vance's staff.

So Vance was force to drop a verbal missile on people like David Reaboi too.

Ouch.

The Candace Owens got involved and fortified Tucker's right flank after President Trump's misfired volley where he basically forgot that the Internet exists.

Needless to say, Charlie Kirk looks like he’s sitting this war out and wondering if he'll have to cancel the next Turning Point talk-a-thon before things get too hot backstage between all of these current & former Fox News employees!

In a somewhat less brilliant move, Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner flew to Tel Aviv to be the “guest of honor” at their Gay Pride parade and is now apparently trapped in a bunker for the duration.

No, I’m not making this up.

In any war, of course, there are people who miss the action entirely like Dan Bongino who is basically stuck at his desk at the FBI right now trying to hide the Epstein files from the American people — rather than on the front lines of the hostilities.

KIA: Dan Bongino, stuck without his phone).

Meanwhile, I've got live war coverage (see below) of the elite rest-home brigades of Sean Hannity and Mark Levin preparing to storm Tehran after getting their final orders from Rupert Murdoch at Fox News.

Look for wheelchairs attached to parachutes.

This morning, in a daring sneak attack, Tucker Carlson somehow tricked Senator Ted Cruz into an interview — and basically assassinated him on-air.

This operation was conducted by Tucker's Episcopalian Mossad.

And, finally we now have Alex Jones posting AI pics of Lindsey Graham and Mark Levin in a hot tub — after Levin slandered Tucker & Alex as a “nice couple” which implied that they’re gay for each other.

Needless to say, we’re going to need an expert like Dave Rubin to determine if any of these hot tub pics are real

Join me for more up-to- date war coverage tomorrow.

I will cover the big topics like:

Will Lindsey Graham fly over to Tel Aviv to rescue Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner from the Gay Pride bunker?

Will Mark Levin finally mobilize his fan-base of nursing home patients to re-enlist?

We're about to find out.

