Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2hEdited

Your list of current problems in our church omitted mention of the new Archbishop of Canterbury ....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
amdoremi's avatar
amdoremi
2h

KUDOS! Thank you for this gift, Emerald. Merry Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emerald Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture