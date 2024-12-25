The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The voice of gladness hath resounded in our land, the voice of exultation and salvation in the tents of sinners. A good word has been heard, a consoling word, a speech full of joyfulness, a rumor worthy of all acceptance. Sing praise, O ye mountains, and all ye trees of the woods. Clap your hands before the face of the Lord, because He cometh. Hear, O ye heavens, and give ear, O earth! Be amazed, and let every creature give praise; but thou beyond others, O man!

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, is born of Bethlehem of Judah.

What heart is so stony as not to be softened at these words? What soul is not melted at this voice of her Beloved? What announcement could be sweeter? What intelligence more enrapturing? Was its like ever heard before? Or when did the world ever receive such tidings?

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, is born in Bethlehem of Judah.

O short word, telling of the Eternal Word abbreviated for us! O word full of heavenly delights! The heart is oppressed by its mellifluous sweetness, and longs to pour forth its redundant riches, but words refuse their service. So overpowering is the music of this short speech that it loses melody if one iota is changed.

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, is born in Bethlehem of Judah.

Painting: Nativity of Jesus by Sandro Botticelli (1473–1475)

Oh Nativity, of spotless sanctity! O birth honorable for the world, birth pleasing and welcome to men, because of the magnificence of the benefit it bestows; birth incomprehensible to the angels, by reason of the depth and sacredness of the mystery! In all its circumstances it is wonderful because of its singular excellence and novelty. Its precedent has not been known, nor has its like ever followed. O birth alone without sorrow, alone without shame, free from corruption, not unlocking but consecrating the temple of the Virgin’s womb! O Nativity above nature, yet for the sake of nature! Surpassing it by the excellence of the miracle, repairing it by the virtue of the mystery! Who shall declare this generation? The angel announces it. Almighty Power overshadows it. The Spirit of the Most High comes upon it. The Virgin believes. By faith she conceives. The Virgin brings forth. The Virgin remains a virgin. Who is not filled with astonishment? The Son of the Most High is born. The Son, begotten of God before all ages, is Incarnate! The Word is become an Infant! Who can sufficiently admire?

And it is not a needless Nativity, a superfluous condescension of Infinite Majesty.

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, is born in Bethlehem of Judah.

Awake, you who lie in the dust — awake and give praise. Behold, the Lord cometh with salvation. He comes with salvation, he comes with unction, he comes with glory. Jesus cannot come without salvation, Christ cannot come without unction, nor the Son of God without glory. For he himself is salvation. He is unction, he is glory, as it is written, “A wise son is the glory of his father” (Prov. 10:1).

Happy the soul who has tasted this fruit of salvation, and is drawn to “run in the odor of his ointments,” that she may “see his glory, the glory of the only-begotten of the Father.” Take courage, you who were lost: Jesus comes to seek and save that which is lost. Ye sick, return to health: Christ comes to heal the contrite of heart with the balm of his mercy. Rejoice, all you who desire great things: the Son of God comes down to you that he may make you the co-heirs of his kingdom. I beseech you, then, O Lord, heal me, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved; glorify me, and I shall be glorious. Then indeed shall my soul bless the Lord, and all that is within me praise his holy name, when he shall have been merciful to my iniquities, have healed my infirmities, and have filled my desire with good things.

On account of these three precious gifts of salvation, unction, and glory, it is consoling to hear that Jesus Christ, the Son of God is born. For why is he called Jesus, but because he shall save his people from their sins? Why has he willed to be named Christ, but because he will soften the yoke of his law by the unction of his grace? Why was the son of God made man, but to make men the sons of God? Who shall resist his will? If Jesus justifies, who can condemn? If Christ heals, who can wound? If the son of God exalts, who shall cast us down?

Since Jesus is born, let everyone rejoice whom the consciousness of sin has condemned as deserving of eternal punishment. For the compassion of Jesus exceeds all crimes, however great their number and enormity. Since Christ is born, let him rejoice who wages war with the vices inherent in our nature. No disorder of the soul, how inveterate so ever, can withstand the unction which Christ brings. Since the Son of God is born, let him rejoice who desires great things, for a great rewarder comes. “This is the heir”; let us receive him devoutly, “and the inheritance shall be ours.” For he who has give us his own Son, how has he not with him given us all things? Let no one disbelieve, let no one doubt; we have a most trustworthy testimony. “The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us.”

About The Author

Bernard of Clairvaux (1090–1153) was a French abbot and Doctor of the Church. He is honored as a founder of the Cistercian order because of his role in popularizing the order in the 12th century. He takes his name from a monastery he founded in 1115 — soon after joining the Cistercians. He named the monastery Claire Vallée, which evolved into Clairvaux. St. Bernard wielded considerable influence in the Church during his life — working to end a schism, combat heresy, and start the Second Crusade. He defended the Jews from persecutions, helped establish the Order of Templars, and intervened in support of Pope Innocent II against the claims of the antipope Anacletus II.

