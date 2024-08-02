The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 274 other Substack authors!

The FBI and CISA (the cybersecurity unit inside DHS) have issued a joint statement just 94 days before the 2024 election.

Are they telling you that America’s voting systems are secure and ready for the 2024 election?

No.

Are they telling you that America’s voting systems are vulnerable and not secure before the 2024 election?

Yes.

Here’s the key point:

This public service announcement is to raise awareness that Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on election infrastructure, or adjacent infrastructure that supports election operations, could hinder public access to election information, but would not impact the security or integrity of election processes.

The FBI and CISA are telling you that “bad actors” will attack our voting systems —and these attacks will be successful!

How? Well, the American public will not have “public access to election information.”

Allow me to translate the language of bureaucratese into plain English: you won’t get election results on time.

This is the moment when I remind you: CISA’s role is supposedly to safeguard our election systems so that the American public has access to election results.

Instead, CISA is sending out bulletins that it has already failed.

CISA cannot safeguard our election systems.

This bulletin is simply an admission that CISA won’t be able to do its job — but the American public should not be too worried or upset about it.

You see: you won’t get election results on time in the coming election (94 days away!) but that doesn’t “impact the security or integrity of election processes.”

Failure is actually success at CISA!

Get a load of the next paragraph:

They may cause some minor disruptions or prevent the public from receiving timely information. It is important to talk about these potential issues now, because nefarious actors, like our foreign adversaries or cybercriminals, could use DDoS incidents to cast doubt on the election systems or processes. An informed public is key to neutralizing the impact of foreign influence operations and disinformation, which is why we put out this advisory on what a DDoS attack could – and couldn’t – do.”

Is preventing the public from receiving timely information during the 2024 election considered to be a minor disruption by CISA?

Because I’ve got news for you: that’s the mother of all major disruptions.

A link in this bulletin leads the reader to an additional page (image below).

Since you lived through the rigged 2020 election, you know exactly what’s happening.

The Biden regime is pre-seeding the narrative that a disrupted 2024 election is “no big deal” because they’re going to steal it from President Trump.

Again.

