I’ve been skimming through my articles from the last few years on Substack lately because I like to see what I got right and what I got wrong. As I’ve said before: this should be an annual exercise that‘s mandatory in the journalism business. It’s quite interesting not just in the general sense of was my reporting accurate — but in the larger matters of why was I right or how was I wrong in particular instances.

This is not a popular exercise, of course, in our post-Trump era of zero accountability for corporate media shills but that’s fine by me.

The score is the score.

So I came across these bold predictions for 2022 — uttered in October 2021. That was one month before Twitter banned me from their site as a “conspiracy theorist.”

How’s the first of these predictions holding up — two and a half years later?

Are the vaccinated beginning to die in 2024?

Just open up a newspaper, or turn on the television, and watch the industrial-strength lying that’s happening everywhere about excess mortality.

In fact, the entire global corporate media machine has started to make noises that more people really are dying now but that it’s got nothing to do with the “safe and effective” shots that your government forced you to take.

You know: climate change is to blame.

Or maybe: it’s too much fast food.

People ask me all the time about my second and third predictions in 2022.

How did I know the COVID pandemic would be used to restrict our freedoms?

I always tell them: I paid attention to pandemic simulations like “Event 201.” I noticed who showed up to be “the players” and who led “the policy response to a fictional outbreak scenario” in a “pandemic tabletop exercise.”

And don’t forget the first reporter to tell you — in July of 2020 no less — that the Trump Administration’s faith in Dr. Fauci was a cataclysmic mistake.

I like to remind people that I was widely denounced as a conspiracy theorist in the middle of 2020 when I predicted that Dr. Fauci would seek to make the new DNA gene therapies mandatory.

On January 3rd of 2021, Dr. Fauci publicly called for the new gene therapies to be mandatory.

Lockdowns, COVID passports, forced vaccination: I was right about the entire global conspiracy. Employees of the U.S. government literally tried to overthrow the Constitution in order to turn America into communist China.

That’s not hyperbole.

That actually happened.

Trust the science!

But there was no science.

In fact, you should always trust the science that puts you in prison if you disagree — that’s the unofficial motto of Dr. Fauci that the Biden regime tried to enforce.

Are things better in 2024? Did we manage to halt this collective communist revolution? Did we stop the global pandemic conspiracy?

I have my doubts.

Sure, lots of people now understand that vaccine science is a scam, and that climate science is a form of economic fraud, and that Biden stole the 2020 election. On the other hand, lots of people already got injected with the bioweapon shot.

Will the Banana Republic of Biden be terminated in November?

I don’t know.

I fear that we are only at the end of the beginning of this nightmare.

