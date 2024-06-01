The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

In the aftermath of the COVID plandemic, parents are waking up to the dangers of the vaccine industry — and the multitude of scheduled shots that are ‘recommended” for your children.

Most pediatricians are simply vaccine dealers. They want your babies on the full schedule. That’s how they get paid.

They don’t really care to inform parents about the dangerous ingredients in these vaccines.

They don’t really want you to ask them: how much aluminum is safe to inject into my kids?

A recent Substack article by A Midwestern Doctor explained the problems with the most-widely used vaccines like tetanus and DPT and MMR.

My recent TV segment on “The Absolute Truth” reached 1 million views (just on Twitter) reporting on this issue.

Strangely enough, it’s been the number of adults who have died from the COVID gene therapy shots that has awakened the interest in re-examining all the vaccines.

That’s the silver lining of COVID: it shined a light on the absurdity of most vaccines.

We are just beginning to understand how many people were injured or killed by them — and how much those side-effects were ruthlessly suppressed in America’s corporate media to keep the public in the dark.

It’s obvious now that autism has increased as the number of vaccines required for children has increased.

They’re linked.

It’s time to repeal the 1986 Vax Safety Act.

It’s time to sue the Big Pharma companies who manufacture these shots.

It’s time to throw away the vaccine schedule.

It’s time to protect your kids.

