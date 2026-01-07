Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for conservatives!

Author’s Note: If you missed the first part of my original reporting on how Trump won the 2024 election, and how a small team of heroes stopped the election fraud, then you should click here to read: Part I.

Part II

It’s November 2024: Trump has won the election but he’s upset with his own staff after Elon Musk verified that election fraud was real. He’d been gaslit for four years by his campaign team to drop the topic. In fact, Trump had directed his own advisors to start an investigation into election fraud after the 2020 election — and they actually hired a Cuban intelligence asset who lied to Trump and told him that our elections were fair.

The Three Musketeers had to explain to President Trump that his own staff had hired an agent of the drug cartels to advise him on the role of Smartmatic in America’s elections!

That’s the thing about Trump: he always hired the wrong people. His top advisors had tried to keep him from meeting with the team that saved the 2024 election. People like Boris Epshtyn and Chris LaCivita had blocked the truth at every turn.

Note: President Trump posted my reporting and my name in a Truth Social post recently.