Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mitro roman's avatar
mitro roman
3d

As usual, you nailed it. I really liked how you characterized what's going on and how it's tied to religion, God and Satan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JerryB's avatar
JerryB
3d

Repentance for decades of murdering our children before they're born.

Repentance for poisoning billions with the covid shot, causing death and torment for millions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emerald Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture