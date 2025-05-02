Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors!

Editor’s Note: The following remarks are the personal opinions of a member of Project Foot Patrol and not Emerald Robinson. For more information on how Project Foot Patrol saved the nation from tyranny during the last four years, please visit this 100-tweet thread currently on X that has been viewed already by 2 million people.

Repeating “mayday” three times in an emergency radio broadcast is an internationally recognized distress signal.

May Day — May 1st — also has significant symbolism and meaning in the International Communist movement and the occult.

Pope Pius XII instituted the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker in 1955. He established the feast on May 1st — the same day as the secular "May Day" celebration — to counter the Marxist and pagan view of work and emphasize the spiritual dimension of labor, exemplified by Saint Joseph's life.

What does this have to do with America?

Because spiritual warfare matters in military and political warfare. The Marxist threat to liberty is also a demonic threat to liberty. The threats are inseverable.

The inability to recognize this does not make the spiritual warfare threat of Marxism any less real. That’s called: a lack of discernment. You may not believe in the existence of God and Satan, but our enemies do — and they side with Satan.

In the Book of Jonah (Chapter 3, Verses 8-9) the King of Nineveh recognized judgement against his nation and proclaimed: “But let people and animals be covered with sackcloth. Let everyone call urgently on God. Let them give up their evil ways and their violence. Who knows? God may yet relent and with compassion turn from his fierce anger so that we will not perish.”

The Bible acknowledges the spiritual responsibilities and authorities of a head of state.

So too President Trump has a spiritual authority over the United States, unparalleled to any other.

For the same reasons that Pope Pius XII instituted the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker in 1955, President Trump should declare May 1st as a Day of National Repentance and Thanksgiving.

Repentance because in 2020, communists successfully stole the national election, and with it stole one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind: the gift of individual Liberty and Sovereignty.

Repentance because nobody in statutory positions of authority with a duty to defend the Constitution did anything meaningful to “stop the steal.”

Repentance because Congress, the Judiciary, and state governors did nothing to prevent an illegitimate Marxist regime (with a mentally impaired figurehead) from being installed.

Repentance because these same people in a statutory position to defend the Constitution, for four years, did nothing meaningful to oppose the tyranny the Marxist revolutionaries were consolidating with their stolen powers, operating under the “Color of Law.”

Thanksgiving because — as evidence of the election fraud of 2020 is exposed in judicial proceedings — the public will find out that 2024 was all set to be stolen using identical fraudulent techniques. Yet by the Grace of God, the persistent efforts of the same small group of patriots (whose evidence of the steal in 2020 was ignored by feckless politicians) uncovered sufficient technical evidence to prevent a steal in 2024.

Thanksgiving because stopping the steal in 2024 let the duly elected President of the United States be installed.

But installing the legitimate President only gives us a beachhead that is not yet secured — and a second chance to defeat the Marxist revolutionaries that still control key institutions in government, society, and religion.

We call on all Americans who understand the gravity of our current peril to educate themselves on the identity, tactics, doctrine, and objectives of our enemies — and to pray to God in Repentance and Thanksgiving that we may persevere “and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves, and our Posterity” since that’s the exact reason We the People did “ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

