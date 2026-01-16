Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Three weeks ago I dissected the second Trump Administration’s new National Security Strategy. The first of five major foreign policy priorities was a renewed Monroe Doctrine for North, Central and South America. That came out in November. It didn’t take long for the administration to put the NSS into effect, ordering US military forces to capture and extradite Venezuelan el jefe Nicolas Maduro.

The 47th President is now calling our fifth President’s policy the “Donroe Doctrine” and that means “American dominance in the Western hemisphere will never be questioned again.”

Democrats and the media are fulminating that Trump is violating his campaign pledge of “no more wars.” Now certainly, the rendition of one dictator is not remotely the same as sending in the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions — much less does it resemble occupying a nation for 20 years and trying to force bearded Muslim fundamentalists to watch Elmo and heed The Federalist Papers. But Trump, in May 2025, did tell his Saudi hosts that “the United States will no longer involve itself in nation-building or meddling in the Middle East.” He also declared that “the world’s superpower will no longer lecture others on how to live their lives.”

Narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces on January 3rd, 2026.