My Favorite Memes of the Biden Regime
How will we explain chants like "Let's Go Brandon" to future generations?
The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!
It was October 13, 2021. Some brain-dead witch from America’s corrupt corporate media tried to turn the crowd chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” into “Let’s Go Brandon” at a NASCAR event. This hilarious protest spread like wildfire across the country. It was the beginning of the end for the Biden regime.
The U.S. Government: We don’t have biolabs in the Ukraine!
Also the U.S. Government: We have biolabs in the Ukraine!
My favorite comment on the COVID tyranny.
The Carbohydrate Posse over at The View wanted to lock up people who disagreed with them in 2022.
5. Somebody named “Fred” made this meme and posted it on Twitter in 2019 with the words: “Emerald Robinson is a true patriot.” I will always treasure it.
This is art.
Who could forget the perfect comic moment when the very fruity and very dumb Jussie Smollett did his best acting while getting sentenced in the courtroom?
The perfect Venn diagram for the nightmare of the last four years.
Neil Oliver gave the world a number of memorable monologues. “Nothing stays the same — but there are to be found some absolute truths that are worthing standing and fighting for.”
While Pope Francis walked and talked and acted exactly like a Klaus Schwab acolyte from the World Economic Forum, the conscience of the Roman Catholic Church became the now exiled Archbishop Vigano — who sent out this fine salute to the protesting Canadian truckers.
Never has “toxic masculinity” been funnier or more foul-mouthed than this 2021 rant from Australia. But can you blame the guy? He’s right about everything. Watch this real Crocodile Dundee give you a mouthful of freedom!
Before I became the Savage Queen of Twitter, I conducted sit-down interviews with Senator Rand Paul in 2021 discussing the evil Dr. Fauci and his experiments torturing animals.
Australian politician Clive Palmer exposed Big Pharma’s role in COVID policy in a 2021 blockbuster press conference that shook the world.
According to one of my X followers, this tweet was not only my best tweet but the greatest tweet of all time.
I Need Your Help!
I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.
I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”
The voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion wanted to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024..
Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.
I need your support like never before.
I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?
Some memorable memes. Give me Vigano, Rand Paul, and Emerald any day!
01/07/25: "... Some brain-dead witch from America’s corrupt corporate media..." You will notice that NBC rewarded her by bouncing her ass right out of 30 Rock. I know not where she landed.
Note that Viacom's DEI Icon, the bug-eyed Kristin Welker, screeching while "interviewing" Senator Rubio (and getting her ass handed to her), is in no danger of disappearing.
--- If you want a laugh at the expense of another evil witch, take a look at the photos of Victoria Nuland when she was young and possibly as yet uncontaminated with the greed and intrigue that has physically turned her into a permanent Halloween.
I see her running down a WDC avenue someday, as wildly as did the eventually-crazed Robert McNamara (1916-2009, a principal architect of the Vietnam war), and like McNamara, screaming, "Buy The Book! BUY THE BOOK!"
[MacNamara's pathetic attempt to justify... https://www.abebooks.com/servlet/SearchResults?cm_sp=SearchF-_-topnav-_-Results&ds=20&kn=robert%20macnamara&sts=t]
Today's message from Emerald is altogether wonderful. Thank you.