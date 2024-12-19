The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

News broke today from the corporate media world that will probably rock the rest-homes and assisted nursing facilities in America where Fox News remains “must see TV” and that news was wonderful: Fox Business host Neil Cavuto was leaving the airwaves for good.

If your brain is currently drawing a blank, don’t worry: even long-time Cavuto watchers understand exactly how you feel.

Neil Cavuto was the guy who wore just the one brown suit on-air for 28 years.

Was brown just his color — you ask?

No, the truth is that Neil Cavuto looked terrible in brown.

In fact, you might say that the color brown really brought out the bullshit color of his eyes. Brown was not so much a color as an entire temperament for him. Brown was his zeitgeist. You see, Neil Cavuto was an expert in saying dumb things. Bullshit things. Things that were so shitty that it made Cavuto and his ugly brown suit seem perfectly symbolic.

For example, he’s the guy who told the world that ivermectin would “kill you” if you tried to use it for COVID.

And he’s the guy who interrupted a Trump press conference because he thought it was outrageous to say that Democrats wanted rigged elections!

In other words, Neil Cavuto was a real shit.

His voice was annoying. His delivery was quivering and uncertain. He lacked any of the masculine traits — let alone any of the masculine virtues.

Honesty? Fortitude? Boldness? None of these characteristics were evident in Neil Cavuto — or in Neil Cavuto’s reporting.

Isn’t it perfectly obvious that he was actually a craven servant of corporate power his entire career?

He was told to hate Donald Trump by his corporate masters, and Cavuto followed that advice in every minute of his coverage.

He was told to hate Ivermectin, and so Cavuto did exactly what he was told — and how many lives were lost because of him?

Cavuto was the perfect stooge.

That’s why his fellow stooges at Fox News like Howard Kurtz and Gay Benson and Geraldo Rivera went public with absurd praise for Cavuto on social media sites today.

So, good riddance to Trump hater extraordinaire and all-around beta male Neil Cavuto.

Allow me to sum up his broadcast career in two words: NOBODY CARES.

And may his gravestone read: Dead from spreading misinformation about Ivermectin and general stupidity at the age of 66.

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

Then I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

Then left-wing hate groups targeted me in Washington Post articles to keep me banned on social media forever in 2022.

Right now the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion want to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

It’s very expensive to prepare for litigation, and discovery, in these massive lawsuits brought by the voting machine companies. (Fox News paid out almost $800 million just last year.) They try to bankrupt and silence conservative journalists by dragging them through court proceedings for years.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

If we are going to survive the current regime then we must stand together.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year