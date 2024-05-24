The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

The latest dump of emails from the Select House Oversight Sub-Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will astound you. It’s 155 pages of the NIH’s leaders and advisors and associated scientists admitting to various crimes like avoiding congressional oversight.

The corruption on display is simply incredible. No sensible person will trust the leaders of America’s “public health policy” after you read these discussions.

These people are evil, and they know the public is on their trail to stop them from their evil, and so much of their correspondence is about deliberately lying to the public about what they’re actually doing.

Just consider the following email from Peter Daszak on August 27th, 2020. He’s admitting to Fauci’s top advisor, David Morens, that someone “banged the drum so loud” that “the Orange Blob” (i.e. President Trump) ordered that funding be halted to his CIA proxy organization, EcoHealth Alliance — and now he’s hoping that his new grant (just announced in August) does not suffer the same fate.

Who got Peter Daszak’s funding halted in the first place?

That would be me.

I didn’t work at One America News (OAN) anymore — but that’s an easy mistake for a chubby and half-witted Brit like Peter Daszak to make.

I was the first reporter to bring up NIH funding for “bat coronavirus” research at the Wuhan lab on April 18th, 2020 at White House press briefing.

My exchange with President Trump made news around the world.

You remember that — don’t you?

Well, Peter Daszak went straight to 60 Minutes a month later to create a false narrative about himself because that’s exactly what CIA operatives do when they’re responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent people around the world.

Just listen to this horseshit — particularly the part where CBS anchor Scott Pelley intones that “the falsehood spread like a virus in the White House and, without verification, in the briefing room” while showing video of me.

Daszak was also worried about Rand Paul.

Who was doing interviews with Rand Paul in 2021 asking why Fauci wasn’t in jail?

The people talking to Peter Daszak in these emails are people like David Morens — a top advisor to Dr. Fauci — and his testimony before Congress this week gives you an idea of just how inept these psychopaths happen to be.

Even Democrats wanted nothing to do with Morens and his testimony — but then perhaps some of their friends and family died from COVID too.

Here’s Daszak trying to avoid any accountability “just in case NIH is really investigating EHA [EcoHealth Alliance] or me.”

Remember: the President of the United States has personally halted his funding, but that doesn’t stop little Peter Daszak even for a moment.

How does Daszak hope to hide his central role? By enlisting the left-wing press to lie for him, of course. In this particular instance, he names Jim Rainey at the Los Angeles Times and Peter Aldhous at Buzzfeed as the two useful idiots that he’s cultivating for this deception.

Such supreme hubris tells you everything you need to know: Daszak understands that he works for the CIA, and that President Trump’s direct order to stop “bat coronavirus research” will not stop America’s national security state from funding its bioweapons programs at any cost. This is an established fact — by the way — and not conjecture. Dr. Andrew Huff — a former Vice President at EcoHealth Alliance — publicly disclosed Dr. Peter Daszak's CIA affiliation in 2022.

All of these scientists involved in “gain-of-function” bioweapons research, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Peter Daszak, can spread falsehoods around the world, and not fear the consequences, because they’re not just working for the NIH (and other public health agencies) but for the CIA and the Pentagon.

After all, it’s the national security state itself that was funding the Wuhan lab, and that’s the real power center in our banana republic — and not the White House or whatever your high school civics textbook tells you.

That’s why Peter Daszak was finally de-funded this week.

Four years too late.

