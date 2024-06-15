The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

This year, the number of paid subscribers signing up on my Substack has declined — a lot. I’ve talked with several people who also run popular blogs on Substack, and they are noticing the same trend.

One of the reasons for this decline is that the leftists who run the Substack platform have herded most of America’s most prominent dissidents into a new subcategory they call: “health politics.”

Why was this strange move made unilaterally, and without the consent of the re-categorized?

All the better to censor the dissidents and restrict their traffic in an election year — of course.

Meanwhile, the old leaderboard category where most of us previously belonged (“Top U.S. Politics”) has been remade into a smorgasbord of left-wing fools and notorious liars so that the range of opinion has been narrowed to the bandwidth between neo-liberalism and communism.

Just feast your eyes on this rancid baloney.

Substack editors actually want you to think that Mehdi Hasan is the fifth most popular Substack author alive — even though he started his blog last month.

That’s not even remotely possible.

These same people also want you to believe that Mary Trump is the 12th most popular Substack author in the world.

Most of the world is blissfully unaware that the disgruntled lesbian wing of Donald Trump’s family tree is even alive.

Joyce Vance? Dan Rather? Robert Reich? Judd Legum? Steve Schmidt?

Who are they kidding? The entire category now appears to be manipulated. Heavily manipulated. It’s a list of whores for the Biden regime (with the exception of Matt Taibbi) all the way down. The problem should be obvious: Joe Biden is the least popular tyrant to ever illegally occupy the White House according to public polling data. So how’s it possible that his third-rate chorus of shills are so popular that they dominate Substack?

Who did Substack hire to “organize” their platform: Michelle Obama?

It sure seems that way.

It’s easy to verify the manipulation on this list too. The failed poet and communist cuckoo-bird Seth Abramson sits at #18 on the Politics leaderboard with 82,000 free subscribers — while Roger Stone sits at #127 with 95,000 free subscribers.

Another example: the ex-CNN buffoon Chris Cilizza is #54 on this list with just 14,000 free subscribers while the anti-woke powerhouse Libs of TikTok is #66 with 127,000 free subscribers.

How about the little known pro-Biden comedian Jay Kao at #16 on the Politics leaderboard with his free subscriber numbers hidden from public view while Mike Huckabee sits at #24 with 300,000 free subscribers?

The Substack editors are not just putting their thumbs on the scale — but also their feet, their shoulders, and their asses. It’s painfully obvious what they’ve done — and they’ve done it while congratulating themselves publicly on being a free-speech platform.

Why has Substack lost its way recently? All the dissidents are gone. All the vaccine skeptics are missing. All the real journalists have been exiled. The real world — where half of America votes for Republican politicians — has been permanently banished.

Why did Substack sell out — and who’s in charge now? Because this list reminds me of a government operation like the Russiagate Hoax. Just look at the names: Malcolm Nance (#67), Joyce Vance (#6), Dan Pfeiffer (#22), Neal Katyal (#47).

It’s an “Operation Mockingbird” fever dream.

This looks like a leaderboard created by the Biden Regime’s CIA.

You know what’s going on here — because you’ve already seen it happen in America’s newspapers and television news networks.

Substack has gone “woke.”

