The Eric Coomer Deposition Turns Ugly!

There were wild scenes in a courtroom this week when disgraced Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer showed up for his deposition in a case involving Patrick Byrne.

A fistfight almost broke out when Coomer’s team tried to get the deposition halted by confronting Byrne’s counsel, Peter Tiktin.

You won’t want to miss this fantastic story. Patrick Byrne is currently involved in two famous court cases, up against Hunter Biden in one case and Coomer in the other case.