Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

The Eric Coomer Deposition Turns Ugly!

The disgraced Dominion employee tried to avoid answering questions in court in novel fashion.
Emerald Robinson's avatar
Emerald Robinson
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

There were wild scenes in a courtroom this week when disgraced Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer showed up for his deposition in a case involving Patrick Byrne.

A fistfight almost broke out when Coomer’s team tried to get the deposition halted by confronting Byrne’s counsel, Peter Tiktin.

You won’t want to miss this fantastic story. Patrick Byrne is currently involved in two famous court cases, up against Hunter Biden in one case and Coomer in the other case.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Emerald Robinson.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Emerald Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture