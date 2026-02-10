Thomas Massie Vs. The Global Pedophile Ring

Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Trump said that he wanted the Epstein files released.

Trump’s children said they wanted the Epstein files released.

Trump’s voters wanted the Epstein files released.

AG Pam Bondi said she wanted the Epstein files released.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he wanted the Epstein files released.

Assistant FBI Director Dan Bongino said he wanted the Epstein files released.

So how does Rep. Thomas Massie find himself almost the lone figure in the GOP (along with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert) who still wants to see the Epstein files fully released in 2026?

Well, I have a part to play in this major event that has caused a political earthquake around the world.

How? Well, I told Thomas Massie back in February 2024 on Twitter/X that the Epstein files were the key to understanding how compromised our Congress had become through blackmail and corruption.