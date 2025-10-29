My Exclusive Interview: Rep. Thomas Massie

My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

In my exclusive interview with Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), we discuss his difficult relationship with President Trump’s White House — as well as the Jeffrey Epstein files still unreleased by the FBI and CIA.

Thomas Massie on the Jeffrey Epstein files: “And I know that you [Emerald Robinson] have been on top of this issue longer than anybody else. In fact, you were the one who got me to pay closer attention a few years ago.”

