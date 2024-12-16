The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

Three years ago this December, I posted a “proof of life” picture for everyone who had seen me “disappear” suddenly as the chief White House correspondent of a corporate news outlet. I was also banned from Twitter — supposedly because of COVID vaccine “misinformation” — on the same day.

Those were the darkest days of 2021.

The Biden regime wanted me silenced.

Big Pharma wanted me silenced.

Big Media wanted me silenced.

Big Tech wanted me silenced too.

Contrary to what you might be hearing from the corporate media, I am still alive and well! I’m posting a proof of life photo too. Will tell you more very soon. Big things are happening.

Read full story

At that time, I had 16,000 subscribers to my Substack newsletter — and a few hundred paid subscribers.

That’s when the rocket ship really took off.

Less than month before this picture was taken, I had stirred up the world’s largest nest of hornets by sending out the following message on Twitter:

This one tweet was sufficient, apparently, to get the word “Luciferase” trending on Twitter globally.

In fact, in the following days it became clear this one tweet had stirred up all the Big Pharma bots working remotely from Beijing to Washington DC.

The largest producer of misinformation in America, the Washington Post, ran a piece on my tweet where I was branded a “COVID conspiracy theorist.”

The Daily Beast ran a piece and then ran a second piece.

Something called The Hill ran a piece.

The forgotten boomer finance magazine Forbes got involved.

Vanity Fair, the perfume ad magazine, did a little column on it.

Then it became an international thing with The Independent and The Daily Mail chiming in.

To this very day, I am known around the world as the “vaccine Satanic tracker” lady — which makes me enormously proud.

What none of us knew at the time was that Big Journalism was being paid by Big Pharma to promote the COVID vaccines without disclosing that fact to the public.

In fact, Big Pharma was paying Big Journalism to actively hide the truth about the vaccines around the world.

I helped to break that story — the story of the worst breach of ethics in the history of American broadcast journalism — in March of 2022.

Emerald Robinson

·

March 5, 2022

Two days ago, Chris Pandolfo at Blaze Media revealed that his media organization had filed FOIA requests regarding the Biden Administration’s covert funding of the deadly new vaccines and the American corporate media. What they discovered will certainly shock you — and

Read full story

Three years, and more than 300 articles later, some people now call me “the finest reporter in America” as often as other people still call me “the crazy Luciferase conspiracy theorist.”

That’s what happens when the largest propaganda campaign in history begins to wear off.

What a difference three years can make.

Merry Christmas to all of my friends and family and readers on Substack!

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

Then I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

Then left-wing hate groups targeted me in Washington Post articles to keep me banned on social media forever in 2022.

Right now the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion want to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

It’s very expensive to prepare for litigation, and discovery, in these massive lawsuits brought by the voting machine companies. (Fox News paid out almost $800 million just last year.) They try to bankrupt and silence conservative journalists by dragging them through court proceedings for years.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

If we are going to survive the current regime then we must stand together.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year