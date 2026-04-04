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We just passed the four-year birthday for my Substack, The Right Way, and we have expanded our operation in 2026.

In fact, two new sections have been added to our newsletter.

It’s time to welcome NatSec Guy and Christian Nation to our line-up!

First, we launched a new section called CHRISTIAN NATION — with timely reporting, incisive commentary, and well-informed analysis from some of the best conservative Christian journalists and scholars writing in English.

Sixteen articles have already appeared in this new section.

We started it for a simple reason: because most of the old and trusted Christian magazines and journals have failed us badly the last few years.

Second, we just launched NatSec Guy with the celebrated Brandon J. Weichert as editor. NatSec Guy will deliver direct and unfiltered analysis of U.S. foreign policy, national security, and the global environment.

Why? Because so much of the media just cheered America into another expensive war of choice in the Middle East instead of providing objective analysis.

Brandon Weichert has already appeared as a guest on Steve Bannon’s WarRoom and Tucker Carlson’s new show in the last two weeks. His analysis of the current Iran war is being discussed at the Pentagon and in national security circles in Washington.

NatSec Guy will break down what’s truly at stake, identify the risks Washington won’t talk about, and show you where to focus before the next crisis hits.

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Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Well done Emerald — great reporting.” — Lara Logan

Emerald’s election fraud reporting “is an historic and incredibly important thread of information about the stolen elections of 2020 and how a small group of patriots willingly risked damn near everything to save this republic.” — General Mike Flynn

“I’m guessing you broke the [Biden auto-pen] story. Did I get it right?” — Rep. Thomas Massie

“Emerald Robinson was the first, and for the longest time, the ONLY one to have me on to talk about my first hand experience with the [Biden] autopen.” — Gabby Cuccia

“Emerald Robinson was ultimately banished because she upset the regime. She was the lone person in the White House press corps who actually challenged the narrative.” —Jordan Schachtel

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it’s almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century’s Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed