It's time to explain exactly what happened on Election Day 2024 to “stop the steal.”



It involves about 30 people over the course of four years.



It involves about a dozen sources.

We must begin just after the rigged 2020 election — in December.



Why? Because President Trump wanted election fraud investigated. He told his team to hire someone to discover the truth about the voting machines. Multiple sources tell me an ex-CIA investigator was hired for the job. That investigator reported that claims of election fraud were overblown, and that Smartmatic and Dominion voting machines were not rigged, according to my sources. What President Trump did not know at the time was that the ex-CIA investigator was also (allegedly) a Cuban intelligence asset with ties to the voting machines.

A few honest lawyers and officials inside the Department of Justice also wanted election fraud investigated. Those efforts were blocked by Attorney General Bill Barr's staff including Barr's Chief of Staff Will Levi — according to my sources. Levi even threatened to quit if any election fraud cases were launched.

Also in December 2020, a group of National Security analysts briefed the White House that enough evidence of election fraud existed to launch a full US Government investigation. In January 2021, several GOP Senators were briefed by that same team as well.



Neither the White House nor the GOP Senators who were briefed authorized the investigation.

A few people tried to alert President Trump about the National Security analyst briefings — and the need for a full investigation in late 2020 — but those efforts were blocked by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, according to two sources. Cipollone joined Bill Barr's law firm on January 17, 2024 — shortly after leaving the White House.

When I was deposed by Dominion lawyers in 2024, I was asked specifically about this tweet from November 10th 2020 because it was (I was told by Dominion lawyers) the first mention on social media of a link between Smartmatic and Dominion.

That's an important point.