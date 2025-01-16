Does Bill Barr's Hatchet Man Want Back Into Trump's DOJ?

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The New York Times crowd lost their mind this week over President Trump's phone call with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito which took place just before Trump’s lawyers filed an emergency petition regarding Trump’s sentencing today in New York — an emergency petition which the cowardly Supreme Court denied him.

Some Trump loyalists also expressed concerns about the phone call for a very different reason. Justice Alito put out this statement in response to the outcry explaining the true nature of the call. He explained that the call was essentially a reference check for a potential Trump appointee: “William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position”... “I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon.”’

Will Levi was Bill Barr’s Chief of Staff at the end of the first Trump Administration —that would be the time when Bill Barr was sitting on the Hunter Biden laptop and when Barr refused to investigate election fraud. Levi not only fervently supported Barr’s position on election fraud but (according to multiple sources) he also threatened to quit over “the pressure” from other DOJ colleagues who actually pushed to start investigations into election fraud at the DOJ.

In other words, Levi is merely Bill Barr’s hatchet-man.

Together with former DOJ spokeswoman (and now Fox News editor) Kerri Kupec, Levi launched a campaign against Heidi Stirrup (the DOJ liaison to the White House) who implored Barr to investigate fraud. Stirrup ultimately was fired for her efforts, likely due to Levi’s campaign against her.

According to one former senior-level DOJ source: “They [Levi & Kupec] destroyed her.”

Perhaps even more concerning is that Will Levi appears to have married a high-level operative for Barack Obama. That’s right: Levi married Ann Weintraub in April of 2017 — according to the New York Times and Weintraub is now the Acting General Counsel at U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Biden Administration. Prior to serving inside the Biden regime, she served as the General Counsel for the Obama Foundation. Prior to that foundation position, Weintraub served as Deputy Associate White House Counsel in the Obama Administration.

According to my sources, Levi likely wants a big job at DOJ in the second Trump Administration — such as the head of the civil or criminal division. This would potentially allow Levi to halt criminal prosecutions of guilty Biden regime officials from inside the Trump DOJ.

President Trump should not hire Will Levi in any capacity.

