Who's Ronald Morales At Dominion Voting?

The Sheriff of Barry County, Michigan — Dar Leaf — has released a bombshell letter that he’s sent to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as well as Border Czar Tom Homan about America’s corrupt voting machines.

Leaf’s letter alleges that Dominion Senior Systems Manager, Ronald Morales “made changes to election systems which allowed remote access to U.S. election systems by foreign actors before, during and after the 2020 election.”

The letter also alleges that Morales traveled “numerous times” to China and Serbia prior to the 2020 election and that Morales “created the ability for foreign actors to access live the ballot images through a listener and VPN.”

Finally, Sheriff Leaf also alleges that Dominion CEO John Poulos has committed perjury before State and Federal government “by falsely stating that Venezuela and China had nothing to do with Dominion or Smartmatic Voting Systems.”

The Dominion Voting CEO’s testimony to the Michigan Legislature is very interesting — in light of Sheriff Dar Leaf’s recent letter.

Author’s note: start at minute 14:22 of the video for Poulos on Venezuela/Philippines.

So who is Ronald Morales?

According to Peter Bernegger’s source, a man named Bob DeMaria: “Morales began his career in elections when he joined Smartmatic in 2004 where he [managed] the EMS Quality Assurance process for elections in Venezuela. After the acquisition of Sequoia by Smartmatic, he was responsible for the integration of Smartmatic’s newly-developed equipment with Sequoia’s EMS and for the EAC certification of the integrated solution.”

Morales is also a guy who doesn’t like his picture to be available to the public.

The sheriff’s letter is a bombshell development when you consider the fact that Dominion, and some of its employees, are engaged in multiple lawsuits for alleged “defamation” against several American news organizations and dozens of private citizens right now in various state courts.

One thing’s for sure: the war against the voting machines is getting hotter this year.

