BREAKING: DOJ Charges 27 Tren De Aragua Terrorists

Two days ago, the DOJ charged 27 individuals associated with Tren de Aragua (“TdA”) with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, robbery, and firearms offenses. Six of them were alleged members of TdA — while 19 of them were alleged members of “Anti-Tren,” a splinter faction comprised of former TdA members. Twenty-one of the 27 are already in federal custody.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “As alleged, Tren de Aragua is not just a street gang — it is a highly structured terrorist organization that has destroyed American families with brutal violence, engaged in human trafficking, and spread deadly drugs through our communities. Today’s indictments and arrests span three states and will devastate TdA’s infrastructure as we work to completely dismantle and purge this organization from our country.”

Terry Newsome joined me today with exclusive details on the crimes that TdA members are committing in Chicago, and other parts of Illinois — and how these terrorists are avoiding arrest by ICE in our cities.

