Interview: Trump Attorney Peter Tiktin

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

President Trump’s personal attorney Peter Tiktin tells me that it’s time for the federal authorities to investigate the people who put Tina Peters in prison in the first place.

He also tells me that attorney Stephanie Lambert has found emails in the case of Tina Peters that show the voting machines in Colorado were not certified for the 2020 election, and state officials admit they knew the machines were not certified in these emails.

Finally, Peter Tiktin also discussed the Stephanie Lambert trial in Michigan. He noted that the voting machines in Michigan were fixed for Joe Biden in 2020 — computer experts found that no matter which ballots were counted, the final count was always “2 votes for Trump and 4 votes for Biden.”

Finally, Tiktin discussed where America’s elections are actually counted and rigged — and it’s not in America!

Here’s the transcript:

TIKTIN: “Were you going to refer to something that occurred in Serbia?”

EMERALD: “Yes, I was. All right. If you want to talk about it, we can. We're going to have Patrick Byrne on in another segment right after this....”

TIKTIN: “Somebody interfered with what was going on in 2024. And thank God for that — those folk that did that — because without that, we would have lost America. The weaponization that I'm seeing (because I do a lot of pardon work) and I'm seeing the criminality of what was going on in the government was so outstanding. I mean, nothing less than what you would have expected from Adolph Hitler if he would have taken the office of President…”

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it's almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century's Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed

Get 24% off for 1 year