EMERALD: “Okay, so Patrick, I wanna follow up on something that [President Trump’s personal attorney] Peter Ticktin and I just spoke about. We were talking of course about Tina Peters. They have evidence she found, what Stephanie Lambert just found, and Tina Peter's case related to the trust to build and he talked about the fact that if we don't fix it before 2026, we are still at risk of losing our country forever, right? We got one lifeline in 2024 — and he noted that it was because of a certain group of people, and that they interfered to stop it. And he mentioned: Serbia. So I don't know if you want to go further on that. I'll leave that up to you, but it was very important what Peter said.”

PATRICK BYRNE: “Yes, I happened to catch the last few minutes of that before I got on — because I was logged on there early. Peter, I was surprised, but given that the president's lawyer went that far, I can confirm that's the case: that the Serbian office, which really has been around for 20 years — no matter what name brand — the computer rows are in your nation running elections — underneath it's Serbia it's connecting.”