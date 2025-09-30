EXCLUSIVE: Is Todd Blanche Betraying Trump At The DOJ?

My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

In my exclusive interview with Trump’s personal lawyer Peter Ticktin, we learn that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is the person most responsible for blocking President Trump’s agenda at the Department of Justice.

Peter Ticktin breaks his silence to finger Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for intentionally stalling pardons, blocking access to whistleblowers, and suppressing justice for J6ers and election integrity fighters like Tina Peters. “Everything that needs to move forward for Trump’s presidency is being intentionally blocked by Todd Blanche… and it’s not because he’s incapable. It’s because he’s doing the opposite of what President Trump ordered.”

According to Mr. Ticktin, morale inside the DOJ is collapsing and insiders are demoralized: “People can’t get anything done… and it’s all being stopped at every turn.”

