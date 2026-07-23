Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

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AlahnaPundit's avatar
AlahnaPundit
2d

When one actually reads what the law does - it looks like fairly standard legislation: little is actually defined. There is a broad outline/authority-created. But the actual manifestation is left, in large part, to the executive.

This, of course, provides fertile ground for speculation that evil will be done, and treason a fait accompli. But it also provides ground for speculation that cooperation with some of the capable minds resident in Israel (not to mention the US) could result in some design synergies.

For now, much will depend on the Trump Administration's handling. Tucker tells us Trump is Netanyahu's puppet; other news accounts tell us Trump most definitely views himself as the "Boss" of all mid-East policy. After 2028, who knows what will be the case? For now, I'm skeptical of the Tucker-Owens faction, and willing to wait-and-see . . .

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Richard Biggar's avatar
Richard Biggar
1d

"Beware of sentimental alliances where the consciousness of good deeds is the only compensation for noble sacrifices."

"What we learn from History is that no one learns from History" - Otto von Bismarck

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