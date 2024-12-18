The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

As the illegal Biden regime sputters to its disgraceful end in 33 days, it’s time to remind everyone about the crimes that were committed by these communist whores. Just consider Biden’s chief propaganda officer Jen Psaki: has she circled back to anyone with an answer about anything yet?

Here are nine of my favorite viral moments when I asked the ginger-haired Goebbels of our day some very important questions — and got back nothing but contempt.

On January 25th, 2021, I asked Jen Psaki why the Biden regime signed an executive order allowing China into the U.S. power grid as its very first act.

In other words, Biden was working for China the whole time.

Then on July 9th 2021, I asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the origins of COVID-19 and the Wuhan Lab of Virology, and I was branded a “conspiracy theorist” for asking the question.

Remember that? I do.

Then in May 7th 2021, I asked the big question: wasn’t it obvious that Joe Biden was unable to function as the President of the United States?

In September 2021 I asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why the Biden Administration wanted to get involved in the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for various states.

It was all about attacking Florida Gov. DeSantis of course —and everybody knew it.

On September 9th, 2021 I asked Jen Psaki what happened to the Democrats’ cherished notions of “my body, my choice” when it came to the COVID vaccinations?

Who was the first reporter in the White House briefing room to ask the Biden Administration about its terrible poll numbers in late September? That was me.

Who was the only reporter in the White House briefing room to question the science surrounding kids wearing masks for COVID in August? That was me.

Who was the only reporter in the White House briefing room to ask why the Biden Administration forced the DOD to work on “domestic extremism” while Afghanistan collapsed? That was also me.

Who was the only reporter to ask the Biden Administration when NSC Advisor Jake Sullivan would step down because of the Durham investigation into the Russia Hoax? That was me too.

