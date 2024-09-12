Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Daszak Confronted For Mass Murder In Public!

A reporter asked Daszak: "Do you feel any responsibility for killing 10 million people?"
Emerald Robinson
Sep 12, 2024
∙ Paid
10
Share

The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off for 1 year

An intrepid and anonymous reporter got a chance to ask Peter Daszak the question that billions of people around the world want answered: “Do you feel any responsibility for killing 10 million people?”

You must remember that Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA (the research arm of the CIA) in March 2018 with a request for funding “gain of function” (bioweapons) research using bat coronaviruses. The proposal was ultimately rejected by DARPA over safety concerns — though DARPA did not voluntarily share these documents with the American public while Daszak and Fauci misrepresented their research work on a daily basis in the national media for two years.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way
Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way
Authors
Emerald Robinson
Recent Posts
How Can You Secure Your Vote in 2024?
  Emerald Robinson