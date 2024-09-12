EXCLUSIVE: Peter Daszak Confronted For Mass Murder In Public!

The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

An intrepid and anonymous reporter got a chance to ask Peter Daszak the question that billions of people around the world want answered: “Do you feel any responsibility for killing 10 million people?”

You must remember that Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA (the research arm of the CIA) in March 2018 with a request for funding “gain of function” (bioweapons) research using bat coronaviruses. The proposal was ultimately rejected by DARPA over safety concerns — though DARPA did not voluntarily share these documents with the American public while Daszak and Fauci misrepresented their research work on a daily basis in the national media for two years.