Patrick Byrne & The Enemy Within

The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The new 3-part docuseries The Enemy Within tells the fascinating story of how Patrick Byrne “caught the Deep State” but the film was actually General Flynn’s idea.

Why? Because Byrne has an incredible tale to tell us about the crimes of our national security state.

After all, Patrick Byrne has publicly admitted that he bribed Hillary Clinton! He was also reporting directly to agents who were briefing FBI Director Comey and CIA Director Brennan — and President Barack Obama was involved too.

Click here for the video and website.

Emerald: “Look, Patrick Byrne, you know where the bodies are buried when it comes to the intelligence community in the FBI. There is about to be a change in power, and there could be major changes at the top. Kash Patel is going in as FBI director. Could you be of help to them? And then is there enough evidence in there to convict Comey and Brennan? Should they go to jail for some of their actions during their time in their positions?”

Byrne: “Oh, yeah, 100 percent. I can talk. I could talk to Cash once he's in. In five minutes, I can tell him everything has been confirmed incidentally. I gave this all when I gave this to the DOJ. Ten days later, they started the Durham Commission. That was I was the predicate information to start the Durham Commission. They've already proven all this. They just didn't act on it. But I can tell them in 10 minutes exactly, give them three or four phone numbers. Everything I say in this movie can be confirmed in 10 minutes by somebody in that position. So it's just all been covered up. I know so much more than that. I've already put it out there in different ways. So, I mean, it doesn't do them any good to kill me because it's all in ways or under dead man switches or else I've revealed some already. So I've always tried to stay a couple of steps ahead. So it was never the calculation was never smart for them to kill me right there. But this Kash Patel can confirm everything in an hour after he becomes FBI director.”

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

Then I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

Then left-wing hate groups targeted me in Washington Post articles to keep me banned on social media forever in 2022.

Right now the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion want to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

It’s very expensive to prepare for litigation, and discovery, in these massive lawsuits brought by the voting machine companies. (Fox News paid out almost $800 million just last year.) They try to bankrupt and silence conservative journalists by dragging them through court proceedings for years.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

If we are going to survive the current regime then we must stand together.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year