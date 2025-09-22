RFK Jr Fires CDC Chief Susan Monarez

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Emerald Robinson’s The Right WaySubscribe to watchRFK Jr Fires CDC Chief Susan MonarezFarewell to a Biden regime loyalist who wanted to fund risky bioweapons research.Emerald RobinsonSep 22, 2025∙ Paid2942ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inTV ShowThe Absolute TruthThe Absolute TruthSubscribeAuthorsEmerald RobinsonRecent PostsUnderstanding Communist Revolutionary Tactics Sep 12 • Emerald RobinsonDr. Robert Malone Explains the Purge Inside CDC & HHSSep 2 • Emerald RobinsonDr. Robert Malone Comes To WashingtonJun 27 • Emerald RobinsonIt's Closing Time: PBS & NPRMar 31 • Emerald RobinsonTrump Signs Order On Election IntegrityMar 27 • Emerald RobinsonJudges Gone Wild!Mar 26 • Emerald RobinsonWho Signed Joe Biden's Name At The White House? Mar 12 • Emerald Robinson