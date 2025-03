Judges Gone Wild!

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

March 25th 2025: Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) joins me to discuss America’s totally lawless courts which are full of corrupt judges busy trying to stop the Trump Administration from taking any executive action. Biggs also revealed that he is filing a first-of-its-kind resolution using Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution to remove federal judges for failing to uphold “good behavior.” Biggs called out judicial overreach, politically biased rulings, and weaponized courts — arguing that Congress has the authority to strip judges of power and even eliminate lower courts entirely.

