Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

Who Signed Joe Biden's Name At The White House?

The "auto-pen" scandal of the Biden regime is about to explode.
Emerald Robinson
Mar 12, 2025
12
Share
Transcript

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

March 11th, 2025: Who was signing Joe Biden’s name for him at the White House? Which three staffers in the Biden regime had access to Biden's autopen? Did Biden have any knowledge or consent to the signed documents?

We discuss these questions in this episode with OAN’s Gabrielle Cuccia!

Let’s Fight To Bring America Back To Greatness!

In 2025, I’m going to break the biggest story in the world: how Trump “stopped the steal” of the 2024 election.

I’m going to tell you what’s hiding inside the JFK Assassination files locked from public view for 60 years.

Don’t miss my exclusive reporting which is only available to paid subscribers.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way
TV Show
The Absolute Truth
Authors
Emerald Robinson
Recent Posts
RIP: Perkins Coie LLP
  Emerald Robinson
February 19th, 2025: Fire Sarah Linden!
  Emerald Robinson
The Absolute Truth: February 18th, 2025
  Emerald Robinson
The Absolute Truth: January 29th, 2025
  Emerald Robinson
The Absolute Truth: January 28th, 2025
  Emerald Robinson
The Absolute Truth: January 24, 2025
  Emerald Robinson
The Absolute Truth: January 21, 2025
  Emerald Robinson