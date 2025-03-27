Trump Signs Order On Election Integrity

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

March 26th 2025: LindellTV’s White House Correspondent Cara Castronuova got a question at the latest White House press briefing: “First and foremost, thank you to the administration for the election integrity executive order because so many journalists for four years were banned from talking about this very subject-so thank you to the administration for that. My question is- yesterday President Trump when signing the order said there’s more to come when it comes to election integrity. Would that include same day voting and hand-counted paper ballots? And why are Democrats against election integrity measures like proof of citizenship when it comes to voting in a United States election?”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s response: “Well, it’s a very good question. You’ll have to ask the Democrats why they are against so many common sense things- not just mandating voter ID…why are they against men in women’s sports, why are they against deporting foreign terrorists from American soil who have been designated a foreign terrorist organization. And I am referring to Tren de Aragua. As for the election integrity order that the President signed yesterday, this is in an effort to restore trust in American elections. There were more than ten steps taken, ten executive actions taken throughout this one order. It directs the attorney general and homeland security to prevent non-citizens from any involvement in administering elections.

Here’s a link to Executive Order signed by President Trump: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/preserving-and-protecting-the-integrity-of-american-elections/

Support My Substack Sponsors!

My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” —Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” —Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” —Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it's almost scary.” —F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” —Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century's Edward R. Murrow.” —Don Reed

Get 24% off for 1 year