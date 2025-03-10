RIP: Perkins Coie LLP

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

March 10th, 2025: President Trump delivered a heavy blow to the Democrat party lawfare machine known as Perkins Coie by signing an order that stripped security clearances from the lawyers working at that infamous “law firm.”

People who remember the hoaxes and scandals created by Democrats in the first Trump Administration might recall that Perkins Coie was found to have a FBI secure information facility (SCIF) inside its offices — leading to the obvious conclusion that the Democrat Party virtually controlled the nation’s top law enforcement agency for a number of years.

That’s how badly America’s federal government was weaponized against President Trump.

