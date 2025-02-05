Playback speed
Share post
The Absolute Truth: February 4th, 2025

This episode features special guests: Ed Dowd on Trump's cabinet picks, Chris Sky on Canadian tariffs, Justin Goodman on USAID's criminal funding, Marly Hornik on investigating election fraud!
Emerald Robinson
Feb 05, 2025
1
4
Transcript

TV Show: The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

February 4, 2025: My special guests are Ed Dowd on Trump's cabinet picks, Chris Sky on Canadian tariffs, Justin Goodman on USAID's criminal funding, and Marly Hornik on investigating election fraud.

