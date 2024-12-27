The Emerald & Naomi Show: "Emerald's Transition Grades Are Out!"

The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

People all over DC wait with bated breath to see commentator Emerald Robinson's “Transition Grades.”

Dr. Wolf and Ms. Robinson discuss the wide range of grades awarded to President-Elect Trump's nominees from the A for Stanford's Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, nominated to lead the NIH, to the F given to 'Dancing Nurse Video' Dr. Jenette Nesheiwat, tapped for Surgeon General. We address the fact — independently confirmed by both Dr. Wolf and Ms. Robinson — that the transition seems to be barely vetting potential nominees, and that NDAs are not being utilized. Add to that the relative silence of the DNC!

This all creates "perfect storm" conditions for damning personal information about nominees to be released in one scandalous story after another, at the start of President Trump's new administration, to embarrass him and thwart his agenda. RFK Jr. is especially vulnerable in this situation. Are there moles at the top of the MAGA and MAHA transitions?

