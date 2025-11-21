Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for conservatives!

My Dear Subscribers,

We just passed the four-year birthday for my Substack, The Right Way, and so it’s time to share all the scoops and scandals that I’ve brought you in those 48 months.

When I posted my first article on this site, “How I Murdered The Weekly Standard” on August 20th of 2021, I didn’t know much about Substack. That first post went out to 500 people that I had compiled from an old email list— mostly fellow journalists. At that time, I was working for Newsmax as their chief White House correspondent.

Three months later, The Right Way had 10,000 readers. I was pleased that my first post received about 48,000 page views. I was astonished that my August 30th post — “How The National Review Sold Its Soul To Google” — received more than 128,000 page views.

I began to report on the rigged 2020 election in ways that no corporate media outlet would contemplate. Many of my early articles were picked up by Real Clear Politics and similar “aggregator” websites. By the time that my Twitter posts about Lucerifase (a little-known enzyme used as a bio-medical marker in the vaccines) “went viral” in 2021, I faced a choice: say nothing about what I’d found in Moderna’s patent or use my voice to explain the hidden ingredients.

You all know what happened next.

While my tweet was causing a world-wide media firestorm, it was also driving people to search for me on other platforms. By the time I was permanently suspended on Twitter on November 4th, 2021 — more than 500,000 people had read my article “What Is Luciferase?” on Substack.

I’ve brought you many important stories since then that have been mentioned by other media outlets around the world, including: DARPA’s interest in the COVID vaccines, the treachery of VP Mike Pence (380,000 page views), the weirdness of Sean Hannity’s texts (252,000 page views), the Biden regime money that bought off Fox News to push the vaccines (395,000 page views), the Pfizer vaccine’s 1,200 side effects (212,000 page views), and many more.

In 2022, President Trump sent out my article “Something Stinks in Georgia” to his audience — and it drove the corporate media hysterical. I told you on July 27th, 2022 that Democrats were going to arrest President Trump — and the FBI conducted their raid on Mar-a-Lago twelve days later.

In 2023, I was harassed by the Biden Regime and Wikipedia and the Washington Post. I was also the only journalist in the world to be deposed by both of the notorious voting machine companies DOMINION and SMARTMATIC.

In 2024, we launched a new section on important national security matters called PROJECT SENTINEL. That section is a master-class from intelligence professionals on the dangers of political warfare in the 21st century. Many of those articles are being shared with high-level Trump officials right now.

This year, we have just launched another new section called CHRISTIAN NATION — with timely reporting, incisive commentary, and well-informed analysis from some of the best conservative Christian journalists and scholars writing in English.

That’s why The Right Way is the #1 Substack newsletter for conservative politics.

So that’s my record and my resume: nobody owns me and nobody tells me what to say.

