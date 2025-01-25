Playback speed
The Absolute Truth: January 24, 2025

This episode features special guests: Matt Van Swol on Trump's trip to North Carolina, Cara Castranuova with exclusive J6th gulag interviews & Karen Kingston on the future of AI & mRNA vaccines.
Emerald Robinson
Jan 25, 2025
5
Transcript

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

January 24, 2024: My special guests are Matt Van Swol on Trump's trip to North Carolina, Cara Castranuova with exclusive J6th gulag interviews & Karen Kingston on the future of AI & mRNA vaccines.

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

The voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion wanted to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

