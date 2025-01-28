Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

The Absolute Truth: January 27, 2025

This episode features special guests: Greg Stenstrom on Trump's firing of federal IGs, Terry Newsome on Chicago deportations & Mike Lindell on Fox's lawsuit seeking Smartmatic records
Emerald Robinson
Jan 28, 2025
6
Share
Transcript

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

January 27, 2025: My special guests are Greg Stenstrom on Trump's firing of IGs, Terry Newsome on Chicago deportations & Mike Lindell on Fox's lawsuit seeking Smartmatic records.

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

The voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion wanted to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way
Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way
Authors
Emerald Robinson
Recent Posts
Does Bill Barr's Hatchet Man Want Back Into Trump's DOJ?
  Emerald Robinson
The Emerald & Naomi Show: "Emerald's Transition Grades Are Out!"
  Emerald Robinson
Patrick Byrne & The Enemy Within
  Emerald Robinson
EXCLUSIVE: Peter Daszak Confronted For Mass Murder In Public!
  Emerald Robinson
How Can You Secure Your Vote in 2024?
  Emerald Robinson