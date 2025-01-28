The Absolute Truth: January 27, 2025

My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

January 27, 2025: My special guests are Greg Stenstrom on Trump's firing of IGs, Terry Newsome on Chicago deportations & Mike Lindell on Fox's lawsuit seeking Smartmatic records.

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

The voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion wanted to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year