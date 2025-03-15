Playback speed
Why Are Christians Being Killed In Syria?

The US and Israel toppled Syrian dictator Assad using Muslim proxies and have started a bloodbath there
Emerald Robinson
Mar 15, 2025
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

March 15th, 2025: Christians and Alawites are being murdered in Syria by Muslim terrorists who were supported by the USA and Israel in order to topple Assad. This terrible bloodbath must be stopped by the Trump Administration immediately.

