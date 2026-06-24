Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Dear America: We Have So Much To Learn From Italy!

There’s a reason Italians don’t complain about loneliness or social isolation like Americans do.
Emerald Robinson's avatar
Emerald Robinson
Jun 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off forever

There were a bunch of stereotypes about living in Europe that I wanted to understand on my vacation.

Why are things cheaper over here?

Why do the Europeans seem to be working less than us?

Why do the Europeans seem to be enjoying life more than us?

Sure, houses and food and cars are cheaper than in the USA — but what was more interesting were the changes in daily life that you notice after a week or two.

The structure of our days began to change in wonderful ways.

For example, I had brought two Ipads with me to entertain the kids when they got bored — but we hardly used them. In the mornings after breakfast, my kids would jump into the swimming pool and play in the yard of our rental house.

Why? Probably because they couldn’t understand the Italian language channels on the TV, and because the Wi-Fi was slow enough that it was annoying to wait for videos on the Ipads. Outdoor living was the alternative. The doors and windows of the rental house were left open and they began to explore the yard methodically. They tried sword-fighting with sticks in the backyard, chasing unfamiliar bugs, and learning to play ping-pong while listening to Italian pop songs.

So my kids had basically unplugged from the grid and returned to nature after a few days. They wanted to visit new villages. They wanted to try new food. And we gave them journals with blank pages to record the names of the places they saw — and to draw pictures of the churches and mountains they encountered every day. That little trick kept them busy for hours in the back seat of the rental car as we toured Italy.

And because we were staying in the countryside and there were very few restaurants nearby, we began to shop in the local village stores and markets for our lunches and dinners. There was no one-stop supermarket fix.

Every village in Italy has a pasticceria — a small bakery for pastries and cakes. There’s also the macelleria for meats as well as the pescheria for fish. And don’t forget the panetteria for breads and the formaggeria for cheese. Not to mention the enoteca for wine.

And you learn very soon in Italy that you want to visit all of them.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Emerald Robinson.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Emerald Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture