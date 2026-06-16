Let's Call It: The European Effect

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After a few days in the Italian Riviera, we drove for two hours into the Piedmont wine region to our villa near the ancient spa town of Acqui Terme.

We had rented the villa for seven days. It had six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a swimming pool, and elevated views of the surrounding valley — and it was less expensive than comparable houses in wine regions like Napa (California).

And the villa was made entirely of old stone. It was a stunning country house — which they call a cascina.

After a week or so, I was forming some observations about Italy, and the Italian people, that were curious.

First of all, everyone in Italy is still smoking cigarettes.

Second: they are all driving very small cars at very high speeds. The tiniest automobiles you’ve ever seen — Fiats, Alfa Romeos, Lancias — were passing me on the freeways here at 140 kilometers per hour.

That’s 100 MPH for Americans.

Lots of people were on motorcycles too — and they were passing the tiny clown cars regularly on the freeways at even higher speeds.

The Italians were very polite and friendly people when you encountered them standing or sitting or walking — but they all became manic race car drivers the moment they got into their little cars with little engines.

It’s hilarious and scary.

It took me a day or two to adjust to the usual European hotel breakfast way of life: two or three cups of cappuccino, some yogurt with fruit, a croissant with chocolate, a slice of apple tart.

And the rest of the day? We had two or three courses of pasta for lunch. And several more pasta dishes for dinner.

I mean — it’s Carb City over here in Italy.

And yet none of the Italians were obese. In fact, most of them were quite slim.

Needless to say, I had some questions about their health and fitness regimen. What was going on?

How was an entire country smoking most of the day, while eating seven courses of spaghetti and drinking two bottles of wine, and not getting fat?

And why were rates of cancer lower in Italy than in most other countries?

I didn’t have any explanations for my observations. All of these points were contradictory — according to all the health advice that Americans have been given in the last few decades.

But I began to notice some changes in my own health too.

I began losing weight on the Italian diet of carbs and coffee. I seemed to be slimming down for no good reason.

My fingers and joints seemed to be less inflamed. My energy levels improved. An old knee injury from playing volleyball from college that bothered me constantly had now stopped hurting at all.

Was this diet? Was this exercise? Was this the air?

Was it a combination of all three?

I talked to a few other Americans who had visited Italy recently and they all reported similar health benefits.

They also noted feeling noticeably worse once they returned to America. Inflammation returned. Weight loss reversed. Energy levels dropped.

I don’t know why these things are happening.

But there is something called the European Effect — it’s real.

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