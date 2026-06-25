Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

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Dominion Drops Its Lawsuit Against Mike Lindell!

The voting machine companies are trying to seal and destroy the evidence from discovery in these lawsuits.
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Emerald Robinson
Jun 25, 2026
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The company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems, which now operates as Liberty Vote, just agreed to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit on Monday against Mike Lindell and his company MyPillow with prejudice — which means the case cannot be refiled.

Nine months ago, the company also settled with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani over similar claims.

This proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Mike Lindell was right about the fraudulent voting machines.

Why did Dominion/Liberty want the case dismissed now? Dominion/Liberty probably wants all documents from discovery in these cases sealed and destroyed because the evidence is so damning.

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