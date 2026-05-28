Did Elon Musk Use Space Lasers To Rig 2024 Election?

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Elon Musk’s latest former girlfriend, Ashley St. Clair, caused a stir recently by reading some text messages from Musk in a social media video.

St. Clair implied that Elon Musk basically interfered in the 2024 election: “In October, Elon tells me he is ready to release his anomaly in the matrix. He says he has 10K lasers in space, referring to his satellites. He says this is not a piece they’ll see on the chess board. Shortly after that, he’s sending me internal data from America PAC, real-time delta vote metrics. On election night, Elon left Mar-a-Lago early and he told me yeah I knew hours ago that Trump won, my team has the best real time data. How do you have real time data?”